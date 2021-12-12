After an early morning ‘altercation,’ a man was left with slash wounds.

In the early hours of today, a guy was assaulted in Liverpool city centre and sustained cut wounds.

The North West Ambulance Service notified officers when the male, in his 20s, was discovered with slash wounds to his legs and buttocks, as well as an injury to his hand, in the Seel Street area at around 4.50 a.m.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries, which are not life threatening.

Before he was harmed, the injured man was reported to have been involved in a fight with another man.

CCTV and forensic investigations are being carried out in the region as part of the inquiry.

The location was still cordoned off this morning while forensics officials searched it.

In the Seel Street and Back Colquitt Street areas, Matrix cops were spotted conducting a fingertip search.

“Enquiries are in the very early stages to establish what happened,” Detective Inspector Phil Ryan said.

“I’m appealing to anyone who was in the area of Seel Street or Back Colquitt Street around 4.50 a.m. today and saw or heard anything, or any taxi drivers who think they captured something on their dash cam to come forward and speak with us.”

Anyone with information can contact @MerPolCC or CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111 and provide the reference number 21000858389.

