After an axe man approaches adolescents, ECHO readers reply, “I’d do the same.”

After appearing in court, a man who armed himself with an axe to confront a gang of “aggressive adolescents” garnered support from ECHO readers.

A witness told Liverpool Crown Court that Gray was “switching the axe from hand to hand and walking towards a group of four guys and one female” before “shouting” between them.

Gray, of Crown Avenue, Widnes, was seen going towards the group with a long-handled axe on his phone, which was shown in court.

The 50-year-old “family guy” stated he did it after three months of “harassment” from the adolescents, which included “shouting abuse,” according to the court.

On the day of the axe attack, March 11, Gray said that “four individuals” broke into his home, destroyed windows, and damaged his van.

Support

Following the publication of the tale, some ECHO readers stated that if they were in the same situation, they would “do the same.”

“Most people would have done the same, must be dreadful being hounded like that and he is the one who got punished,” Nandy Mel wrote on Facebook.

“How about those who tormented him by wrecking his possessions and breaking in? I believe it’s terrible that these thugs get away with things like this!”

“I’d do the same if they bothered me,” Linda Carey added. “You have to stand up for yourself, especially with all these nut jobs.”

“I’d do the same little s***bags,” Barry Furey concurred, adding, “I’d do the same little s***bags.”

“Would do the same myself and have done so,” Ken Dooley remarked, “the gobs***** have more rights than us.”

Many others believed the authorities had failed Gray and were amazed that his case had ever made it to court.

“This should never have gone to court; couldn’t the cops just talk to him?” remarked Anthony O. Hogan.

“Disgusting that he even went to court, what is he supposed to do, simply stand there while his house is torn up?” Jay Bolger added.

“This poor fella has been let down by the government,” Nicki Dee remarked. It should never have progressed to this point.

“The gang of thugs. The summary comes to a close.