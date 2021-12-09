After an Avian Flu outbreak, poultry farmers were forced to kill half a million birds.

Following a huge avian flu outbreak among poultry and other confined birds, UK officials stated on Thursday that poultry breeders were compelled to destroy 500,000 birds.

According to Christine Middlemiss, the chief veterinary officer, the government has documented roughly 40 avian flu occurrences so far this year. For the entire 2020-21 avian flu season, which spans into spring, there were just 24 outbreaks.

Farmers were told to kill all birds at that location after the avian flu was identified among the poultry to prevent the illness from spreading to the remaining healthy animals.

The avian flu has also resulted in a significant loss of animals in Northern Ireland. After two flu cases were identified among people’s flocks, the Belfast Telegraph stated that 22,000 ducks were slaughtered.

Jim Blee, deputy head of the animal health and welfare division, said, “This is now the largest epidemic of avian influenza on these islands.”

Countries all around Europe have been affected by the virus. In Scotland, three cases of infection have been verified, while three have been confirmed in Wales. According to Blee, more than 300 confirmed flu cases in wild birds have been documented in the United Kingdom.

“I’m really concerned about what’s going on,” Middlemiss told the BBC about the outbreak in the United Kingdom. “That’s a far higher amount than we’ve seen before for this time of year, and it’s due to the high level of illness in migratory wild birds. So it’s quite alarming, because those birds will remain with us through the winter and into early spring, posing a risk of infection.” Avian flu is spread by migrating birds and may be disastrous to poultry producers, so UK officials keep a close eye on outbreaks around the world. Experts estimate that outbreaks cost UK poultry producers around 125 million pounds ($165 million) in the 2014-15 and 2016-17 seasons.

While the risk to humans is limited, avian flu does have the potential to impact humans in rare circumstances.

To prevent the disease from spreading, farmers have been told to keep all birds inside or under nets to prevent them from coming into touch with wild fowl, as well as follow rigorous cleanliness guidelines.

While the number of birds culled thus far this season appears huge, it is insignificant when compared to the total number of birds on the United Kingdom. This is a condensed version of the information.