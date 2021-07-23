After an automobile accident, three BTP officers were brought to the hospital.

Following a collision between a car and a van in Wirral, three British Transport Police (BTP) officers were transported to hospital.

At around 8.10 a.m. today ( Thursday), emergency services were dispatched to Leasowe Road in Wallasey Village following reports of a collision between a Citroen Xsara Picasso and a BTP van.

The crash resulted in the hospitalization of three BTP personnel. Their injuries aren’t thought to be life-threatening.

“We were called to Leasowe Road/Wallasey village just before 8.10am today following complaints of a road traffic incident between a Citroen Xsara Picasso and a British Transport Police van,” a police spokesman told The Washington Newsday.

“Three BTP policemen were taken to the hospital for evaluation, although no serious injuries are thought to have occurred.

“The Citroen is being collected from the accident scene. It was possible to relocate the van.”