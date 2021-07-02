After an Audi flipped on its roof, two young friends were murdered in a terrifying crash.

Two young men from Sefton died after the stolen car they were riding in crashed and flipped onto its roof.

In a crash in Moss Lane, Burscough, shortly after 4 a.m. on November 2019, a white Audi A1 flipped onto its roof.

Conner Peter John Anthony Stevens, 24, was killed instantaneously while driving the automobile. Luke Christopher Peaurt-Moran, an 18-year-old front-seat passenger, was transferred to Aintree University Hospital but died the next day.

The Audi was stolen from the Towngate area of Eccleston, near Chorley, “a short time previously,” according to an inquest at Preston Coroner’s Court.

PC The Audi, according to Barry Moore of Lancashire Constabulary’s Collision Investigation Unit, was “a quick automobile” with a two-litre engine and a six-speed gearbox.

“It had been stolen from Eccleston a short time before,” PC Moore stated.

“Moor Lane is a country road with a 50 mph speed limit and a few minor curves.

“It was dark because it was early in the morning, but the road was properly lit. Although the weather was pleasant and dry, the road surface and pavement were moist, as one could anticipate at that time of year.”

Although the vehicle was “seriously damaged,” PC Moore noted there were no technical issues and the Audi was in good working order.

“There were a number of tyre marks that started on the nearside kerb and went across the kerb to the telegraph pole and a red brick wall,” the officer explained.

“Because the wheels were spinning at the time of the collision, there was no brake when it left the road; it was out of control.

“A number of car components had been removed from the vehicle in the impact and scattered across the scene.

“There were tyre marks and gouge marks after the first impact which indicated the driver had control but would not have been able to see where he was going because the airbags had been deployed.”

The intensity of the first strike, according to the inquest, was so great that the telegraph pole was ripped from the ground.

The Audi was noticed by a witness. The summary comes to a close.