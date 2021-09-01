After an attack that resulted in the death of an infant, aggressive magpies will be removed from the park.

Mia, a 5-month-old baby, was tragically killed by a swooping magpie in Brisbane, Australia, last month. The city council has now proposed plans to remove hostile birds from pedestrian-heavy areas as soon as possible.

Magpie attacks are not uncommon in Australia, where the birds are infamous for swooping down on unsuspecting pedestrians during their nesting season. Magpie-swooping, according to the Australian Academy of Science, is a habit that occurs between July and November, when males keep a close eye on potential threats to their young. The male may swoop in a protective warning display if a threat is detected, according to the Academy.

Magpies have been known to swoop down on “cyclists, joggers, walkers, pets, birds of prey, and even other magpies,” causing injury on occasion. “There are important reasons for accepting that magpies are aggressive…and they most certainly can be quite dangerous,” Professor Darryl Jones of Griffith University told the Academy. Every year, tens of thousands of individuals are injured.”

A magpie swooped on Mia and her mother in Brisbane’s Holland Park during the mid-August accident that killed her. Mia’s mother, who was holding her at the time of the attack, tripped while attempting to dodge the bird, according to 7News. Mia was in severe condition when she was taken to Queensland Children’s Hospital, and she died shortly after.

The aggressive magpie had been the subject of five complaints in the weeks leading up to Mia’s murder, it was later revealed. Since then, it has been removed from the park.

The harrowing incident has prompted Brisbane City Council to reconsider its attitude to the birds in the future. Brisbane Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner issued a comment on the impending changes, according to The Australian.

“What happened to Mia was a horrible event that has been tremendously distressing for her family and has impacted many others in our community,” he added.

“What the research demonstrates is that the council requires more stringent protocols to guarantee that specialists are called in sooner and that these birds are transferred. We must always put people first in urban spaces, such as parks and along footpaths.”

In areas where magpie assaults have occurred, clearly visible notices will reportedly be installed. In addition, the council stated that it will respond to any reports of. This is a condensed version of the information.