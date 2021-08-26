After an attack during a photo shoot, a leopard leaves a model seriously injured.

According to accounts, a model was critically injured after being mauled by a leopard at a retirement home for show animals in Germany.

According to the German newspaper Bild, the model, identified as Jessica Leidolph, entered an enclosure at a privately-owned senior home in Nebra, in the country’s eastern Saxony-Anhalt region, on Tuesday.

According to the publication, once inside with leopards Troy and Paris, one suddenly attacked the 36-year-old model from Thuringia in central Germany, leaving her with significant head injuries.

Leidolph was transferred to a speciality clinic, according to Welt, where she was treated for her injuries.

They didn’t say anything else about Leidolph’s current state.

According to police, there is no greater threat to citizens living near the Seniorenresidenz für Showtiere (retirement home for show animals).

It’s unknown why Leidolph entered the enclosure, who organized the picture session, or if the two leopards were involved.

Leidolph defines herself on her model page as a “active animal rights activist” who would be pleased to shoot with live animals if it did not cause them “unnecessary discomfort.”

This website has reached out to Leidolph and Birgit Stache, the owner of the privately held animal retirement home, for comment.

The incident, according to the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) Germany branch, demonstrated that “keeping of huge cats must be prohibited.”

“Leopards are abused for dangerous photoshoots in the claimed sanctuary,” said Dr. Yvonne Würz of PETA Germany. The compulsion that the animals are subjected to can be released in a single attack.

“Tragic tragedies like these can only be avoided in the future if wild creatures like leopards, tigers, and lions are no longer confined to small enclosures for amusement. Having huge cats on display is a constant hazard to staff and the general public.”

“They suffer terribly from being kept in captivity,” she continued. In zoos or circuses, the animals have no place. Big cats should only be kept in recognized rescue centers in the future, where they are not exploited for commercial reasons.”

PETA Germany is also advocating for stronger legislation in the country to prevent the holding of large cats in animal parks, zoos, and other facilities. This is a condensed version of the information.