After an attack at a takeout, a 21-year-old man drenched in blood yells, “It’s because I’m homosexual!”

After what is alleged to have been a homophobic attack in Liverpool city centre, a guy and his pals were covered in blood.

On Monday, August 30, Kolade Ladipo, 21, was at Jamaica Street Carnival in Hangar34, where his pals and DJ group Girls Don’t Sync were performing.

Around 2.30 a.m., the party was strolling into a Seel Street kebab shop clothed in pyjamas when Kolade claims a man yelled him a homophobic insult.

When Kolade’s pals approached the man and the man’s friend, he said they grew violent and left him with a busted lip.

According to The Washington Newsday, Kolade was walking into the takeaway when a man passed past him and made the homophobic remark, to which Kolade responded, “Yes, I am.”

A man in a club had also called him a homophobic insult and thrown a drink at him earlier that night.

Kolade’s friend confronted the man on Seel Street after hearing the abuse a second time that night.

“She said to him, ‘What?’” Kolade recounted. What exactly is your issue? Why are you attempting to create a ruckus? Why are you being so obnoxious? Why are you acting in such a disrespectful manner?

“He felt threatened right away, and he retaliated with violence. He began to press her. Then his friend rose to his feet and walked right up to me and my friend.

“And I answered, ‘No, because I just let it go.’ I was kind and courteous. I ignored the fact that he was being rude. I let it slip at first, but now he’s trying to be aggressive. You’ve already begun. You’ve started behaving in a physically disrespectful manner.

“He’s pushing [my friend]and me the whole time, and it’s getting violent. We’re being dragged around by two mature men.”

Gaia Ahuja, 23, of Girls Dont Sync, was among the group he was with.

“It was brutal,” Gaia remarked. It was really tumultuous. We’re used to people shouting and saying things, but the amount of violence was surprising.

“To the point where we’re walking away covered in blood.”

Apart from the incident itself, what alarmed them the most was how no witnesses intervened to stop it.