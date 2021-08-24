After an attack, a groom celebrating his stag do in the city center was left for dead.

After an unprovoked attack in Liverpool’s city centre, a guy from Northern Ireland on his stag do was left battling for his life.

Martin Cunningham, 27, had come across from Keady, Co Armagh, when he and a group of companions were attacked on Bold Street shortly after 1 a.m. on August 14.

While out celebrating his forthcoming wedding to fiancée Narieiosa, with whom he has a little son, Jay, the father of one from Northern Ireland suffered a shattered skull and was “left for dead.”

According to Wales Online, he and his buddies had planned a night out in the “city he loves” followed by “a bit of footy,” but their fantasy weekend turned tragic when Mr Cunningham was the victim of an unjustified violent attack.

His assailants, according to his companions who were with him that night, “left him for dead” while they called for help.

Mr Cunningham was treated for serious head injuries at Aintree Hospital after police officers offered him first aid until paramedics arrived.

Merseyside Police detained seven males in connection with the crime.

On suspicion of assault and possession with intent to supply Class A narcotics, a 40-year-old man from Pontypridd, Wales, was detained.

After suspected cocaine was discovered in a hotel room, six other males from south Wales, aged 33 to 41, were detained on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

All have subsequently been freed under investigation, according to Merseyside Police, and “enquiries are ongoing.”

After spending a week in the hospital, Mr Cunningham was scheduled to return home on Monday, August 23.

Mr Cunningham was shown leaving hospital with his mother on Friday, ahead of their planned journey back to Northern Ireland, according to a social media post.

His friends are fundraising to help him recuperate, and they’ve already raised more than £9,000.

The page was created by Francis Fullerton in order for the young family to “rebuild their dream.”

“Although making good progress, Marty still needs our prayers, and Marty and his family also need your help to make provision for the basic essentials of life,” he stated.