After an assault in the city center, a 23-year-old man is fighting for his life.

After being beaten in Liverpool city centre in the early hours of the morning, a man experienced cardiac arrest.

The 23-year-old victim is fighting for his life after three guys allegedly hit him in the face around 3.40 a.m. on Hanover Street.

After being punched outside the City Buffet restaurant and collapsing, police and paramedics were dispatched to the site.

READ MORE: After shots were fired on a crowded street, a victim was taken inside a Waterloo bar.

A blue and pink-colored Hackney cab was used to flee the site of the assault.

The man is still in critical condition in hospital, according to Merseyside police.

While police conduct their investigation, Hanover Street is temporarily closed.

Louise Hooley, a detective inspector, said: “Following the horrifying incident, a man is in critical condition in hospital this morning.

“We have initiated a comprehensive investigation to identify and prosecute those involved, and we urge anyone with information to come forward.

“While we have spoken to witnesses, we are eager to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information.”

He continued, ” “As our pubs, clubs, and restaurants reopened, we increased patrols in the city center, with officers in both uniform and plain clothes patrolling key areas at critical times to keep people safe.

“Unfortunately, we have seen a number of violent events in the city centre in recent weeks, but Merseyside Police is dedicated to protecting people who want to enjoy their evening in Liverpool and will not stand by and let a minority ruin it.”

Anyone with information on the case is requested to tweet @MerPolCC or message Merseyside Police Contact Centre on Facebook using the reference number 21000465224.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or filling out an online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information.