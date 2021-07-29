After an Asda incident, a driver was caught red-handed ‘faking giving details.’

A sharp-eyed mother caught a driver who pretended to give her data after hitting another vehicle in a car park.

The incident is believed to have occurred at the Asda parking park in Bromborough yesterday.

After her Skoda collided with a silver Citroen, the mother posted on a Facebook crime group that she had seen a woman in her 60s pretending to scribble down her information.

The mother claimed she caught the thief in the act and that the woman then drove away to a different parking location to hide her tracks.

The woman who allegedly slammed the Citroen with her Skoda, on the other hand, did not anticipate the quick-witted mother who witnessed her acts and took down her registration number.

“To the wonderful 60ish year old lady in the pinkish top who hit the silver C1 as you pulled into the parking space at Bromborough Asda at 11:50 today driving the vomit green Skoda Yeti,” the mother wrote.

“You pretended to write down your data until the lady next to you got in her car and drove away, then you got into your own car and moved spaces (without noticing me writing down your registration number), and you didn’t leave your details for the owner of the other car.

“Well, I swung around to check if you had and, unfortunately for you, the lady was at her car, so I provided her your registration number and the time it occurred, as well as showing her where you had parked.

“You are aware that driving away after colliding with a vehicle without leaving your contact information is illegal.

“I hope the lady waited for you to return and that everything works out.

“To the lady whose car was hit, if your insurance requires an eye witness statement, please contact me because [I] did not provide you with my phone number.”

The mother’s post went viral almost immediately, with almost 700 likes and over 100 comments.

One woman responded that her partner’s car had been hit and praised the mother for writing down the Skoda driver’s information, which led to her being found.

