After an arson attack on her home, a woman was gravely hurt when she jumped from a window.

After an arson attack on her home, a woman was critically hurt after jumping from a window to escape a burning house.

After the terrible event at 3 a.m. yesterday on Kilncroft in Brookvale, Runcorn, Cheshire Police said the victim, who is 50 years old, is in a stable condition in hospital.

A 33-year-old male was also injured in the incident, but his injuries are considered to be minor.

Detectives are conducting an investigation and have asked for any witnesses or information to come forward.

Four fire engines were dispatched from Runcorn, Widnes, Penketh, and Lymm.

Crews put on breathing protection and used two hose reels to put out the flames before using a huge fan to clear the smoke.

“This is an awful event that might have lost the occupants their lives,” said Detective Sergeant Helen Newman of the Runcorn Local Policing Unit.

“A woman is being treated in a hospital after she suffered major injuries to her body while attempting to flee the fire by jumping from a window.

“We’re determined to uncover those responsible, and we’ve been doing house-to-house inquiries in the region.

“Around the same time, local officers will be patrolling the neighborhood to give homeowners peace of mind.

“We need information from the local community, but I understand that some individuals are hesitant to speak up.

“Please know that you can speak to us in confidence or submit anonymous information by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visiting their website.”

Information can also be obtained by calling Cheshire Police on 101 and using IML 1028983, or by visiting the website.