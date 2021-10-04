After an arson attack on a former bar, workers are in a state of disarray.

After a suspected arson assault, fire rushed through the Ofiveone building, leaving city workers perplexed.

At before 1.40 a.m. on Monday, emergency services were dispatched to the former Smokie Mo’s bar, located in the Ofiveone building on Brownlow Hill in Liverpool city centre, after reports of a fire.

Police have announced that a 22-year-old male has been arrested on suspicion of arson.

READ MORE: A ‘large-scale’ fire rages near 051 in Liverpool city centre, with live updates

After a fire raged through the iconic Ofiveone building, which was once home to the famed nightclub, police sealed off sections of Mount Pleasant and Brownlow Hill this morning.

According to The Washington Newsday, the fire originated in the old Smokie Mo’s pub and subsequently spread throughout the neighborhood.

The historic pub’s outside was severely charred, and the interior appeared to have been completely destroyed by the fire.

On Brownlow Hill, a row of fire engines were stationed alongside a local car park, and police ensured that the cordon was observed by the public.

The Washington Newsday reported that a worker at a neighborhood frozen yoghurt and coffee business struggled to get to work this morning.

“We had no idea what was going on,” Domiel, who owns 16 Swirls Fro-Yo in Mount Pleasant, said. This morning, we had a lot of trouble getting our doors open. It’s total anarchy out there, and I’m not sure what’s going on. To be honest, it’s a little concerning.”

“I came in at 7 a.m. this morning,” Naz, who works at Mega News on Mount Pleasant, said. A police officer entered and informed us that there had been a major fire across the street. He said it was a case of arson.”

“Yes, it was a little scary,” remarked a guest at the neighboring Adelphi Hotel who did not want to be identified. We noticed a lot of blue flashing lights and smelled smoke in the roadway. We were probably just relieved that it was outside and not inside.”

At around noon today, fire investigators arrived on the scene and were seen talking with police about the fire.

Contractors arrived and began boarding up the building. “The summary has come to an end.”