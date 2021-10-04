After an Arriva bus driver “turns her away,” a “panic-stricken” mother is close to tears.

An Arriva driver allegedly refused to accept her £5 note because he didn’t have any change, leaving a mother in tears.

Treece Duffy wishes to express her gratitude to the nice stranger who assisted her when she became “panic-stricken and ashamed” while attempting to board the 414 bus to Woodside, Wirral.

On Monday, October 4, Treece attempted to board the bus with her autistic son Sam, 14, on Twickenham Drive in Leasowe shortly after 8 a.m.

The 39-year-old alleges, however, that the driver refused to accept a £5 note for the £3.50 fare because he didn’t have any change.

Treece said she was still 35p short after gathering together what change she had and begging her son for £1.

Treece claims the driver informed her, “Well, you’ll have to get the next bus,” when she tried to perform a bank transfer to pay by card and realized she didn’t have enough money in her account.

Arriva has apologized for any “inconvenience or anguish” caused by the event and says it is looking into it.

“By this time, I was mortified and quite anxious, and I was about to cry,” Treece recalled.

“I told him I’d take the next bus, and right as we were ready to board, a gorgeous young lady approached and offered to pay for our tickets.

“I was ashamed, but happy, since she took out her credit card and paid for us. Then we sat down after thanking the lady.”

Treece documented the incident on Facebook in the hopes of tracking down the woman and thanking her again for her generosity.

“I’d like to thank the beautiful young lady who paid for me and my son on the bus just now since I didn’t have enough change, the driver wouldn’t take a fiver, and I was ready to start bawling with a panic attack,” she wrote.

“This lady aided in ways she didn’t realize.

“I hope you see this, thank you so much. 8.03 a.m., the 414 bus to Woodside xx”

“We apologise for any difficulty or anguish caused,” an Arriva representative stated.

