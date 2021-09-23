After an Arriva bus driver sent him away, the 11-year-old boy was left “sobbing his eyes out.”

After a bus driver apparently refused to accept his ‘£5 note,’ a mother said her son, 11, was left ‘sobbing his out.’

Ashton Mercer, 32, was attempting to catch an Arriva bus to school in Conwy, according to Kelly Mercer.

Ashton generally pays his fare with the Arriva app, but he had to pay in cash owing to technical difficulties.

As the Kirkdale murder investigation enters its second day, heartfelt tributes to ‘Jay’ have been made.

He attempted to offer the bus driver a £5 Scottish pound note, but was told it was not legal cash, according to Ashton.

Kelly claims that her son was then left alone on the street, with no choice except to walk two miles to school.

“I noticed The Arriva app wasn’t working earlier that morning when I tried to buy Ashton’s bus ticket for him to get to school,” Kelly told North Wales Live.

“I gave him a five-pound note to receive a day’s pay in the hopes that the app would operate the next day and he could get his ‘M-Ticket.’

“Unfortunately, it was a Scottish sterling note, which is legal tender in Scotland.

“Ashton was waiting for the bus with companions on Victoria Drive, and when it arrived, the driver refused to accept the payment, telling him it wasn’t a valid form of payment and forcing him to exit the bus before it left.

“At half eight in the morning rush hour, he was left alone at one of Llandudno Junction’s busiest places while the bus sped away with his buddies.

“Ashton was left to walk to school, which is little over two miles from the bus stop, in the freezing cold weeping his eyes out that early in the morning, having just been at the school for two weeks and turning 11 only six months earlier.

“He had sutures in his eyebrow from a head injury, and the stitches are visible, but that driver still refused him; anything could have occurred on that school route.”

She alleges she contacted Arriva about what happened, but received no apology, simply a statement acknowledging that no child should be in that situation. “The summary has come to an end.”