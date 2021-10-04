After an armed police raid, a woman, 62, and four men were captured.

Armed police invaded a home in Huyton and arrested five males and a 62-year-old lady on suspicion of firearms offenses.

The moment five armed police officers assaulted the residence on Colwell Road is captured on film.

Police cordoned off the area after being summoned to the scene on Friday, October 1.

An armed police was seen gazing over a house’s garden fence, just a few steps away from a ladder.

Four men, one aged 23 with no permanent address and three aged 33, 47, and 62 from Huyton, were arrested on suspicion of possessing a section 1 firearm, according to Merseyside Police.

A 62-year-old Huyton woman was also detained on suspicion of firearm possession.

They were all detained for interrogation and have subsequently been freed under investigation pending the outcome of the investigation.

“The arrests on Friday show that we will not hesitate to take action against individuals who attempt to use dangerous weapons to instill fear and harm in our communities on Merseyside, and we will bring them to justice,” said Inspector Andrew Brabin.

“All information about gun crime will be used to remove firearms and people who use them from the community. Please tell us what you know, whether directly or anonymously, and we’ll take care of the rest.”

Please contact us directly via @MerPolCC on Twitter, ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook, by calling 101 or the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or report online here if you have any information about the suspected storage, possession, and use of firearms and ammunition in your community. If a crime is in progress, dial 999.