After an argument with the infant’s father, a man drowned an 18-month-old baby in a water tank.

After a disagreement with the child’s father, a man in India was arrested for reportedly drowning an 18-month-old son who resided in the same area.

The 22-year-old suspect, named as Naresh from Faridabad in the northern Indian state of Haryana, was apprehended by police on Saturday, almost six months after the alleged murder. According to The Indian Express, Naresh acknowledged to killing the infant in order to seek revenge on the child’s father, with whom he had a dispute over 60 cents.

The infant was discovered dead in a nearby water tank, and the police had opened an investigation after the incident was reported on February 5, 2021.

“The accused admitted to the crime during questioning. He claimed that he and the child’s father would frequently quarrel over various issues. The accused took Rs 50 [60 cents] from the complainant’s eight-year-old daughter two days before the incident, causing the two men to quarrel again,” Sube Singh, an investigating officer, said.

After the incident, the detectives discovered that Naresh had a hatred against the victim’s father. Naresh allegedly snatched the youngster when he was playing outside the house on the day the toddler was discovered dead and took him to his own home.

“He later brought him up to the house’s top and drowned him in the water tanker. He then used a wire to close the tanker so his crime would not be discovered,” Singh continued. Later that day, when searching for their missing child, the parents discovered the youngster’s body.

According to Times Now News, Naresh left after the incident and eluded capture multiple times by changing his location regularly.

