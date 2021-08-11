After an argument over studies, a 15-year-old allegedly strangles his mother to death and disguises it as suicide.

Police in India have arrested a 15-year-old girl for reportedly strangling her 41-year-old mother to death during a heated disagreement over the teen’s studies.

On July 30, an unidentified mother from Mumbai, India’s financial center, was discovered dead in her residence with her husband and two children. The woman’s death was initially mistook for a suicide, but an autopsy later revealed it was a homicide. According to Hindustan Times, the victim’s teen daughter confessed to the murder and was arrested on Monday.

The teen girl’s parents wished for her to become a doctor. They allegedly pressured the girl to enroll in training programs in order to increase her prospects of being accepted into medical school. The daughter, on the other hand, was unwilling to comply with her parents’ demands, which led to heated disputes with them on several occasions.

On July 27, the adolescent even sought to file a police report against her parents for tormenting her. The parents were then reportedly counseled by the police and sent back home, according to The Times of India.

Three days later, the mother allegedly initiated a fight with her daughter and threatened her with a knife. According to Hindustan Times, the girl believed her mother was going to kill her and pushed her, causing the mother to have a head injury when she collided with the corner of a cot.

Following that, the daughter allegedly strangled her mother with a karate belt, ensuring the victim’s death. According to authorities, she then carried her mother’s body into the bed and attempted to pass the crime off as a suicide. It’s unknown whether the girl’s 7-year-old brother was present at the time of the incident.

After the alleged murder, the child pretended to be the victim and sent a message to her uncle and father on her mother’s phone, saying, “I tried everything.” “I’m done.”

The youngster then dialed her father’s number, alleging that her mother had locked herself in her room and refused to unlock the door. The girl’s uncle, who lives nearby, was notified by her father, who was at work. The victim was found dead on the bed by the uncle who broke open the bedroom door.

“Due to the way the body was lying, police officers were skeptical that it was a suicide. We suspected the daughter after questioning all of the family members. She told us what happened after we took her into our confidence.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.