After an argument about a phone lock, a 16-year-old allegedly kills his brother and burys his dismembered body.

According to investigators, a 16-year-old boy in India allegedly cut his older brother to death while he was sleeping and buried his severed body parts within their home.

The incident occurred in Saharanpur, a city in Uttar Pradesh, India’s northernmost state. After their parents died a few years ago, the teen lad was living with his 20-year-old brother Farman.

The incident occurred on July 14, but it was only recently discovered after their neighbors reported a foul odor coming from their home and Farman had been absent for weeks. They filed a police report on Monday after the teen failed to provide a suitable explanation for Farman’s absence, according to Times Now News.

According to the initial investigation, the brothers got into a fight because Farman locked the teen’s new phone and forgot the combination. During the fight, Farman allegedly assaulted his younger sibling.

Farman was slain with a spade while he was sleeping, according to police, and his body parts were split up. According to The Indian Express, the victim’s remains was buried in several spots across their home.

During an interrogation, the police detained the teen guy, who admitted to the crime. The body pieces of the eldest brother were subsequently dug up and transported for an autopsy on Tuesday morning.

According to Atul Kumar Sharma, an investigating officer, “the suspect has been taken into custody and will be transported to a juvenile facility after we finish our interrogation.”

