After an argument, a Wendy’s employee threatens a customer with a gun, according to police.

According to reports, a Wendy’s employee in Louisiana has been accused of threatening a client with a gun.

On Saturday night, Keith Johnson Jr., 21, is accused of threatening a customer with a gun while working at a Wendy’s fast-food restaurant on the main Louisiana State University (LSU) campus.

Three persons told cops at about 11 p.m. that an employee had threatened them with a pistol, according to a statement supplied to This website by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO).

“Uniformed EBRSO deputies stationed outside the Wendy’s restaurant were contacted by two female and one male subjects who indicated that a subject inside the business (the defendant) was threatening them with a gun,” according to the EBRSO statement.

“When deputies arrived at the restaurant, they approached the defendant, who was holding a little bag with an extended magazine visible protruding out.

“Officers arrested the suspect and searched him as part of the arrest process.

Police discovered a pistol and marijuana in Johnson Jr.’s backpack during his detention.

Johnson Jr. was eventually charged with carrying a gun in a gun-free zone, aggravated assault, and simple marijuana possession.

Johnson Jr. was arrested and taken to the East Baton Rouge Parish Jail.

“One victim reported she was in a verbal dispute with the management when the defendant, an employee, walked to the back and returned with a bag,” police said to WVLA.

The alleged incident on campus was also reported to campus police.

LSU has been linked to this website for discussion.

Customers and employees have both drawn weapons while inside fast-food restaurants on many occasions.

A Burger King employee allegedly drew a gun on patrons at a Michigan drive-thru in April.

Dustin Rocheleau is accused of firing a gun at three customers in Livonia on April 28 after a disagreement about their payment method.

Rocheleau was working at the restaurant’s drive-thru at 29211 Seven Mile Road when he pulled out a revolver and aimed it at the patrons, according to officers.

After Rocheleau allegedly pulled the revolver on them, the customers swiftly backed away, according to Livonia Police.

During the event, no one was hurt, and the pistol was not discharged.

“At the time of the event, Rocheleau was manning the drive-thru when it happened,” Livonia Police announced on Facebook. This is a condensed version of the information.