After an argument, a man reverses at high speed, sandwiching a woman between two cars.

Following what appeared to be an argument with numerous persons, a 37-year-old lady was crushed between two cars in New South Wales, Australia, this week.

According to 7News.com.au, the unidentified woman looked to be in an altercation with a group on Young Street in Parramatta Tuesday night when a Land Rover reversed at high speed, sandwiching her between the sports utility vehicle and another car.

According to the site, the Land Rover’s driver was spotted tussling with the group before getting inside the vehicle and reversing while the woman stood behind it.

The motorist allegedly then drove away without pausing to assist the woman, who was left bleeding on the ground.

Medical professionals on the scene treated the woman before transporting her to the hospital. She had surgery for a broken leg and was severely lacerated.

Following the dispute, residents in the neighbourhood struggled to understand what they had heard.

An unknown witness told 7News, “I could hear a squealing noise, a woman yelling and shouting.”

“It sounded like someone was crying… Another local resident stated, “I feared someone had been murdered.”

Police are now attempting to speak with any witnesses who may have witnessed the incident. Authorities are also hunting for the Land Rover’s driver, who they believe is related to the victim.

It was unclear what had sparked the altercation.

According to KHON, a 52-year-old man died in a similar incident that occurred earlier this month in Honolulu, Hawaii.

On Sept. 12, the anonymous guy was standing next to a vehicle in a parking lot on Keeaumoku Street, preparing to get into it, when another automobile pulled out of a parking slot and hit him. The man stumbled backwards and collided with his head.

The driver of the 2018 Chevrolet Equinox that hit the older guy, a 27-year-old woman, was unharmed and remained at the scene.

In critical condition, the elderly man was transferred to a local hospital. According to the Honolulu Medical Examiner’s office, he died on September 24.

The unidentified 27-year-old driver was charged with driving while intoxicated and negligent harm in the first degree.

Both the motorist and the pedestrian are suspected of being under the influence of alcohol, according to authorities. The incident is still being investigated.