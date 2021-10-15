After an Appeals Court defeat, the DOJ has asked the Supreme Court to weigh in on the Texas abortion law.

According to the Associated Press, the Biden administration stated on Friday that it would move the United States Supreme Court to overturn a controversial Texas abortion legislation enacted in September that effectively outlaws the operation after six weeks of pregnancy.

The move comes after an appeals court rejected a request to have Senate Bill 8 struck down. According to the Associated Press, Justice Department spokesman Anthony Coley stated that the federal government intends to petition the Supreme Court to overturn the ruling.

As Texas clinics and citizens run out of options to overturn the restrictive law, the most severe restriction on abortion access in almost 50 years, the Biden administration has been under increasing pressure from pro-abortion rights organizations and legislators to turn to the Supreme Court. According to the Associated Press, a federal appeals court in New Orleans voted 2-1 on Thursday to uphold Texas’ restricted statute, the third unsuccessful attempt to have the law struck down in recent weeks.

The Texas law was allowed to take effect by the Supreme Court in September, but the top court has yet to rule on its constitutionality.

Since the law went into effect on Sept. 1, Texas women have traveled to neighboring states to find abortion facilities, some driving hours through the night and including patients as young as 12 years old. There are no exceptions to the law in circumstances of rape or incest.

The ruling by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday night was hailed by the Texas Attorney General’s Office as “proof that we are on the right side of the law and life.”

A Supreme Court decision in 1992 barred states from prohibiting abortion before viability, or the time at which a fetus may survive outside the womb, which occurs approximately 24 weeks of pregnancy. However, because it delegated enforcement to private citizens, Texas’ version has so far outmaneuvered the courts. Anyone who successfully sues an abortion provider for breaking the law is entitled to at least $10,000 in damages, which the Biden administration describes as a reward.

Only once has a court ordered the limits to be lifted, and that ruling was only in effect for 48 hours.

