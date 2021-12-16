After an ambush, a police officer was shot while sitting in his patrol car and is in critical condition.

After being attacked and wounded while on duty and sitting in his patrol car early Thursday, a Baltimore police officer is in critical condition.

The anonymous cop was shot many times, according to authorities, and is currently on life support at the University of Maryland Medical Center’s Shock Trauma Center.

“In Baltimore, we have a coward on the loose, and we must and will find him,” Mayor Brandon Scott stated.

The crime was described as a “cowardly, audacious conduct” by Police Commissioner Michael Harrison, who offered his prayers and condolences to the officer and his family. At roughly 1:30 a.m., the officer was assaulted while responding to a complaint. The shooter came up behind the car and started fire, causing the car to smash. The cop suffered life-threatening injuries since the shooter was nowhere to be found.

Officials have asked anyone with information or leads to contact them as soon as possible since they want to solve the case as quickly as feasible.

“Over the last few years, there has been a lot of controversial debate about police, engaging with our community, and violence. But this is the reality tonight “Nick Mosby, the president of the Baltimore City Council, stated. “I beg Baltimore residents to just pray if they don’t have any information.” The Shock Trauma Center at the University of Maryland Medical Center did not reply to a request for comment from The Washington Newsday.

After the officer “was shot in a vile, ambush-style attack,” Maryland Governor Larry Hogan tweeted that he has volunteered the entire resources of Maryland State Police to assist with the investigation.

Early Thursday, Baltimore City Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 3 tweeted that city and state police union leaders were visiting the hospital and begged for prayers for the officer.

“Like us, they are obviously furious, puzzled, in search of answers, and have an expectation that we will uncover who did this and hold one or as many individuals responsible for this as possible,” Harrison said he and Mayor Brandon Scott spoke with the officer’s family.

This article was written with the help of the Associated Press.