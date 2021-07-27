After an amazing error, Paul Sinha embarrasses a Chase player.

Today, a Chase participant was humiliated after making a major blunder with Paul Sinha.

Nikki, a South African, told host Bradley Walsh that she wanted to write a book and travel if she won any money.

Nikki had amassed a good £5,000 in her cash builder and was ready to face off against the Chaser.

When Bradley asked which Chaser she preferred, she said, “Paul Singer, he’s my favorite.”

“You mean Paul Sinha…” Bradley remarked, laughing and looking surprised.

“It’s the Singer man,” Bradley declared as Paul, The Sinnerman, approached the table.

“Hello, I’m Paul Singer, great to meet you Nikki,” Paul remarked as he sat down.

Nikki’s blunder was quickly picked up by viewers at home.

“Paul singer?” Kay said. Is there now a seventh chaser?”

“Who is Paul Singer?” exclaimed Steve Lowe.

“Paul Singer, my favorite chaser,” Stephanie said.

Caroline then added, “Paul Singer ffs.”

Nikki opted to play for the £5,000 she had won, however she left early after answering incorrectly on a series of questions.