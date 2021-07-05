After an alleyway sale goes awry, a crack cocaine group is busted.

After being apprehended by police officers who were watching him distribute drugs in an alleyway, a drug runner attempted to swallow his stash.

Kevin Allen was selling crack cocaine for a Merseyside gang on the streets of Cumbria.

The 39-year-old has now been charged, along with two associates who enabled their home to be used as a gang’s base of operations.

Allen, Abbie Dougan, and Daniel Gold worked in the cross-country dealing division of a Merseyside firm.

Each was on the network’s lowest rung, which followed the County Lines model of local addicts placing orders through a ‘graft’ mobile phone number controlled by people further up – frequently thousands of miles away.

The gang would then instruct a street dealer, such as Allen, to provide the customer with goods.

Authorities consider Merseyside to be one of the UK’s largest exporters of gangs that use this approach to control the drugs trade in far-flung towns and cities.

Allen was a ‘runner,’ and Dougan and Gold permitted him to use their residence as a drug trafficking base, according to evidence presented at Bolton Crown Court.

Officers detained Allen after a suspected narcotics exchange in an alleyway behind Egerton Court in Barrow on September 10, 2019.

Allen attempted to put packages in his mouth after being arrested, but was stopped and dropped four wraps of crack cocaine on the floor.

The purity of the crack cocaine was 78 percent.

A crack pipe and another wrap of crack cocaine were discovered in his pocket.

Officers then typed an address in Egerton Court, which was Dougan and Gold’s home address.

They discovered five huge wraps holding individual heroin and crack cocaine street deals. Two more huge wraps containing heroin and crack cocaine, as well as £915 and two cellphones, were discovered.

A total of 626 wraps of heroin and crack cocaine with a street value of roughly £3,000 were seized.

Each of the three defendants in Egerton Court guilty to conspiring to supply Class A narcotics.

Allen, 39, received a four-and-a-half-year sentence, while Gold, 32, received a two-year sentence.

Dougan, 33, was given a two-year jail sentence. The summary comes to a close.