After an alleged security breach, a man was apprehended, prompting a lockdown at John Wayne Airport.

A guy was caught after an alleged security violation, causing a shutdown at John Wayne Airport.

After allegedly breaking through airport security, law enforcement located a man under the roof of the John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California.

The incident began around 5:30 p.m. Friday evening, when airport employees discovered the man on the airfield “in a secure position where only airport employees should access,” according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

The suspect allegedly took possession of an airport vehicle and “drove it into the airstrip outside Terminal 3,” according to the agency.

@OCFA PIO @OCSDPIO @OCFA PIO @OCFA PIO @OCFA PIO @OCFA PIO @OCFA PIO @OCFA PIO @OCFA PIO @OCFA PIO @OCFA PIO @OCFA PIO @OCFA PIO @OCFA PIO @OCFA PIO @OCFA PIO @OCFA PIO @OCFA PIO @OCFA PIO @OCFA PIO @OCFA PIO @OCFA PIO @OCFA

OC Sheriff, CA, August 21, 2021 (@OCSheriff)

He then came to a halt near a fence and “attempted to obtain admission to a secure part of the terminal,” according to the agency.

According to the statement, the employee “lost sight of the individual at that point” and dialed 911.

The airport was put on lockdown at 6 p.m., and the terminal was evacuated. Law enforcement officers conducted a “thorough sweep” of the airport terminal and airfield.

The suspect was eventually found “in the ceiling on the terminal’s non-secure side/”

An NBC Los Angeles reporter was on the scene when authorities were negotiating with the suspect while he was in the celing.

“The man who ordered the evacuation of @JohnWayneAir is hidden in the ceiling.

‘Would you like to speak with someone about what is happening right now?’ According to Robert Kovacik, @OCSheriff deputies said.

#BREAKING #JohnWayneAirport: The man in charge of the airport’s evacuation is hiding in the ceiling. As they try to calm him down, @OCSheriff officers ask, “Do you want to talk to someone about what’s going on right now?” pic.twitter.com/t9AbXBbuzQ

— Tuesday, August 21, 2021 Robert Kovacik (@RobertNBCLA) is a Twitter user.

The suspect has been taken into custody.

The sheriff’s department and the airport said they’ll conduct a “thorough investigation” to determine how the man got onto the airfield and identify him.

Carrie Braun, a spokeswoman for the sheriff’s department, told This website early Saturday that the suspect is still cooperating with detectives and that his name, as well as any charges he may face, cannot be published at this time.

John Wayne Airport did not respond to This Website’s request for comment on Saturday. The following is a condensed version of the data.