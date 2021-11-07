After an Afghanistan bombing, a soldier awoke to horrible news.

An armed forces veteran described his shock at learning that his companion was murdered in Afghanistan when their truck was torn up.

In 2010, Stephen Ashcroft served as a machine gun commander in the Royal Air Force unit stationed in Kandahar.

The 39-year-old Aigburth native had joined the army in 2005 and was on his third tour, having previously served in Afghanistan and Iraq.

On February 4, 2010, the corporal, who was in charge of protecting Kandahar airfield, led a patrol of four trucks investigating an intelligence information claiming rockets were being fired at the base.

The Washington Newsday quoted Stephen as saying: “It turned out to be a bit of a ruse when we arrived; the missiles were phony. However, because they were present, we had no choice but to regard them as a genuine threat.” Another team was deployed, and the phony rockets were detonated as per protocol.

Stephen stated, ” “We were channeled on one specific trail to use on our way back to our patrol base from the position we were in. Someone had planted an IED (improvised explosive device) under the ground on the railway.

“It was activated as my vehicle went over it, and it blew up the vehicle I was in.

“Unfortunately, my memory has almost completely failed me at this point.

“The truck was completely damaged, according to folks I’ve spoken to. The engine was discovered 200 meters away after it was flipped over.

“They assessed that 100 kg of improvised explosives were employed in the fertilizer refinement process. It’s all quite clever.

“Luke, my driver, was slain instantly. I was discovered by one of the other corporals and a medic, who administered life-saving first aid and requested a chopper to transport me back to the Kandahar hospital.” The veteran had surgery to heal the damage to his damaged body over the next two weeks.

He described his injuries as follows: "My injuries were quite extensive. My left leg had an open fracture that took away around 10 cm of my tibia."