After an adolescent was gravely injured on the football field, his mother was “disgusted.”

After watching a child being assaulted on a football pitch in an Anfield park, a mother was “disgusted.”

After being attacked multiple times and hitting the back of his head on a football pitch on Lower Breck Road in Anfield, the 14-year-old was brought to hospital with serious facial injuries.

The witness, who expressed outrage at the attack, wishes to remain anonymous for fear of being approached by the ‘gangs’ who frequent Breckside Park.

“I felt compassion for the younger guy who was bleeding from the mouth, and also revulsion at what I had just seen [the man]do, right next to a children’s playground at 5pm, in front of seven or eight-year-old youngsters waiting for their football training to begin,” she told The Washington Newsday.

On Thursday, September 23, the mother was on her way to Breckside Park when she witnessed the attack.

“I was pulling up in the car park and observed a bunch of children ranging in age from eight to twelve on the football court,” she continued.

“I then observed two older lads in the middle, one bent over while the other was striking him, while the smaller kids cheered them on.

“I just assumed it was a fight between two boys until I observed the attacker walking away with the band of young kids and realized he was older than the child he was beating, who was dressed in a school uniform.

“I wasn’t there when it started, but it was a brutal, one-sided brawl. They went their separate ways, but the attacker reappeared with a band of pals approximately ten minutes later.”

A police statement describes the suspect as an 18 to 20-year-old man with blonde hair and a light brown beard who was dressed in a black jacket, top, and trousers.

“The entire time I was there, there was a significant presence of males ranging in age from about 10 to approximately 16 or 17, all congregating in the Breckside Park car park,” the woman claimed.

“It’s terrifying, especially since you’re supposed to be at what.”

