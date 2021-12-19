After an accident on a family vacation, a 12-year-old boy was informed he would never walk again.

The mother of a 12-year-old child who had significant surgery following a holiday accident praised Alder Hey Hospital.

Since her son’s first treatment there in 2014, Kelly Hardiman has lauded the facility and described it as “like a family.”

Kelly’s son Joel was admitted to the hospital for the first time when he was five years old and nearly drowned in a boating accident in Spain.

Due to a lack of oxygen supply to his brain, Joel developed a hypoxic brain damage.

Kelly, on the other hand, is hopeful that Joel’s recent operation at the children’s hospital will make life much simpler for him.

Kelly, 35, told The Washington Newsday that this left Joel with dystonia, a condition in which his muscles tighten involuntarily, necessitating the use of a wheelchair.

“We’ve tried medication throughout the years and nothing has really helped for Joel,” the Halewood mother of two said.

“He’s had a new gadget called deep brain stimulation implanted, but we won’t know the benefits for a while because finding the proper frequencies can take some time.”

“We’re hoping it will make Joel’s life lot simpler because he has tremors and other issues that make him shaky in everyday life.”

Electrodes are implanted in specific locations of the brain during deep brain stimulation. Electrical impulses are generated by the electrodes, which are used to moderate aberrant impulses.

Joel was physically impacted by the event, and while he can walk short distances, he is afraid of involuntary body contortions if he walks on tougher surfaces.

“We were told when he first came in that he’d never walk, talk, or do anything like that again,” Kelly said.

“He can walk a little, but his balance has been impaired by his dystonia, so he’s afraid to go on pavement on his own.”

“He tries it on grass since he knows he won’t damage himself if he falls.”

"At the moment, he can't walk at all due to the brain surgery." We'll have to wait until he calms down since he's still trembling."