After an accident in a retail park, ‘heroic’ store staff were hailed for assisting a woman.

Staff efforts to assist a mother who was hit by a car while shopping with her young child have been commended as “heroic.”

Witnesses to the crash, which left the mother in her twenties with life-changing injuries, described how employees from neighbouring businesses rushed out to assist her.

The mother was holding her baby when she was struck at the Bidston Moss shopping complex on Monday, August 16, however the infant was unharmed, according to Merseyside Police.

Merseyside Police reported she is now in a stable condition with a major leg injury after being in a ‘critical’ condition following the crash.

The woman was hit by a silver Mercedes at roughly 2.20 p.m., which also collided with the car in front, a blue Volkswagen.

The driver of the silver Mercedes pulled over to the side of the road and is assisting police with their investigation.

Workers from the retail park’s stores immediately “took control” of the situation before the emergency services arrived.

“We were just coming out of the shops right after it happened,” Lyn Marie Wood wrote on Facebook. Prayers for the lady’s recovery, as well as for the quick-thinking shop staff and customers who rushed to her aid until an ambulance arrived.”

“My assistant manager was just fantastic,” Charlotte Johnson, who works for Aldi in Bidston, said. I dashed out and took command of the situation. He was very fortunate to be there, and he knew just what to do. He was a true hero.”

Merseyside Police is now looking for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

“We’re urging anyone who was in Bidston Moss Retail Park last evening who may have observed the incident to contact us,” said road policing sergeant Amy Murray.

“Please contact us if you have any mobile phone or dashcam footage of the event, as any information you have could be crucial to our inquiry.

“We will act on whatever information you offer, whether you provide it to us directly or anonymously through Crimestoppers.”