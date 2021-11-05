After an accelerant was discovered, the fire at Toledo’s lone abortion clinic was ruled arson.

According to an internal inquiry, a fire that broke out at an abortion clinic in Toledo, Ohio, was judged arson.

The Toledo Fire & Rescue Department announced on Thursday that the fire at Capital Care of Toledo, Ohio, was started on purpose.

When firefighters arrived on the scene on October 28, flames were engulfing an electrical box on an external wall, which was declared the city’s lone abortion clinic. According to fire department spokesperson Pvt. Sterling Rahe, once the electricity was turned off, crews were able to put out the fire before it spread.

Rahe further mentioned that arson investigators discovered evidence of accelerant, proving that the fire was started deliberately. Although no one was hurt in the fire, authorities are urging anyone with information to contact them.

Several odd fires have recently occurred around the United States.

On November 3, a Florida lady posted a TikTok video stating that her fiancé set fire to their home after she attempted to end their relationship. The video went viral, with more than 3 million views, 800,000 likes, and hundreds of encouraging comments.

First-degree arson sentencing in Florida can result in “up to 30 years in jail and a $10,000 fine, plus restitution for the burned property,” according to Goldman Wetzel, a criminal defense firm based in St. Petersburg.

The TikToker has subsequently set up a GoFundMe page to help with the cost of replacing the items that were destroyed in the fire.

A guy who claimed he used a blowtorch to brush off clusters of cobwebs at his mother’s home was detained on November 2 and faces accusations of first-degree arson and criminal mischief for causing $20,000 to $100,000 in damage, according to police. He was also charged with breaking a restraining order and possessing a controlled drug.

According to authorities, following the Michigan vs. Michigan State football game on October 30, a man set himself on fire after sitting on a couch that was already on fire. His acts occurred during a celebration in Lansing, Michigan, where Spartan fans were burning couches.

Following the event, East Lansing Mayor Jessy Gregg expressed her disgust on Facebook.

“It’s tempting to dismiss the arson and vandalism as high spirits, but I saw a kerosene-soaked couch on fire two feet away last night.” This is a condensed version of the information.