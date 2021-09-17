After an 89p Home Bargains bath foam catches fire, a four-year-old boy cries in pain.

After his father claims that 89p Home Bargains bath foam caught fire and burned him, a four-year-old kid was left screaming in pain.

Oscar Beddard was tinkering with the ‘children’s mouldable bath foam’ when part of it got in the way of a nearby candle.

Jonathan Beddard, Oscar’s father, claims the bath foam caught fire and generated a “fireball” that encompassed Oscar, severely burning him.

“The foam has caught the candle and then practically wrapped Oscar in a ball of flames from body to head,” Jonathan, from Newton-le-Willows, told The Washington Newsday.

“I had just gone to the store and was literally down the road when I got a phone stating, ‘Oscar’s bath has caught fire, it’s that foam.’

“All we had to do was keep wiping him with cold water and cloths as he screamed in pain.”

Oscar was not left alone in the bath, according to Jonathan, because his mother, Nicola, was present at the time of the accident.

Oscar suffered severe burns in the accident and was taken to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, where he received care for a week.

“It has affected him mentally; he hasn’t had a bath since, and he’s had more of a temper since it happened, and stuff like that,” Jonathan explained.

Oscar’s wounds have healed faster than doctors anticipated, avoiding the need for a skin graft, something the family had feared.

Jonathan claimed to have purchased the item from the Home Bargains store in Earlestown.

Home Bargains was approached by The Washington Newsday, but the company stated it couldn’t respond due to current legal issues.

Jonathan, a construction worker, and Oscar’s mother, Nicola, 43, have contacted the law firm Fieldfisher about the event.

They believe there was insufficient notice that the goods could catch fire, but Jonathan told The Washington Newsday that the device has a “small flammable sign” on the back.

Jonathan is now running the Manchester 10K to raise money for Ronald McDonald House, which houses Alder Hey patients’ families while they are in the hospital. “The summary has come to an end.”