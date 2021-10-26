After an £800,000 burglary, Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague will “never return to their flat.”

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague were reportedly robbed of £800,000 by a “experienced crew” in a burglary.

According to the Mail Online, the former Love Island contestants were in London for the Beauty Works Christmas launch when their flat in Hale, Greater Manchester, was targeted at around 10pm on Thursday, October 21.

According to the publication, the encounter left the couple “very scared,” and they promised to “never return” to their flat.

“They will never return to their flat again,” the insider claimed. “Unfortunately, they believe they have been targeted and no longer feel comfortable there.” They loved living there, and it’s a shame they were evicted.” The gang “approached the residence from the back” and “smashed through their balcony windows” to get access, according to the informant.

“They have taken around $800,000 worth of things, leaving them with nothing save what they had on them in their baggage in London on the night of the event,” they continued.

‘Molly is doing well considering the circumstances,’ a spokesperson for Molly told MailOnline. It’s been a difficult moment for her, but she’s trying to be as positive as possible.’

“On Friday 22 October 2021, we received a report of a burglary at a house in the Hale Barns area,” a Greater Manchester Police spokeswoman informed the publication.

“Several goods, including jewelry, were taken during the break-in. No arrests have been made as a result of the investigation.” Molly-Mae has been silent about the event, however on Monday night, she posted a snapshot of herself on Instagram with the caption: ‘Smile through the storm.’