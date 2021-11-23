After an £80 million setback, Daniel Levy has signaled that Tottenham Hotspur will convert to a Liverpool strategy.

Every football team was hard impacted by the pandemic, but in terms of Premier League clubs, Tottenham Hotspur’s pain has been greater than others.

Spurs spent £1 billion on their gleaming, state-of-the-art, wallet-emptying Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but it was shuttered along with stadia around the world less than a year after its grand opening, which was hoped would provide the North London club with the financial resources to sustain a regular challenge for honours.

Premier League games, NFL games, music concerts, and world title boxing fights were all planned for the stadium, bringing in significant quantities of money and allowing the team to begin repaying the debt incurred as a result of stadium financing.

Spurs lost £63.9 million in the financial year ending May 2020 as a result of the pandemic’s beginning, with chairman Daniel Levy predicting that losses could reach £150 million by 2021 as a result of the shutdown.

Spurs released their financial records for the fiscal year ending in May 2021 on Tuesday, a set of accounts that show the full impact of the epidemic and a season that was played out behind closed doors.

Spurs’ aggregate losses for the past two Covid-affected seasons have now reached £144.1 million, while their net debt has climbed to £706 million, an increase of £101 million.

Liverpool are expected to release their accounts around the turn of the year, with the Reds expected to lose money despite a number of indicators pointing in the right direction, most notably an increase in commercial activity and media rights after the previous financial year, when they posted a £46 million pre-tax loss, saw media rights negatively impacted due to the broadcaster rebate that was required and the deferral of payments due to the pausing of the 2019/20 season.

Some financial indications in Tottenham’s most recent accounts hint at what Liverpool supporters may expect when the Reds release their own set of accounts.

Matchday revenue fell from £94.5 million in 2020 to £1.9 million in 2021, while overall revenue increased. “The summary has come to an end.”