After an 11-year-old was killed in a Georgia shooting, a 12-year-old is facing murder charges.

According to local authorities, a 12-year-old kid was arrested Friday in Clayton County, Georgia, on a murder charge relating to the gunshot death of an 11-year-old.

The incident happened in Riverdale, Georgia, on Thursday. The suspect’s and victim’s identities have not been revealed.

The 12-year-old has been charged with murder, aggravated assault, tampering with evidence, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm under the age of 18, and first-degree cruelty to minors, according to a Clayton County Police Department report.

According to the police report, Clayton County officers arrived to the 6000 block of Westbury Road in Riverdale on Thursday at 5:19 p.m. in response to a gunshot.

Officers discovered two juveniles upon their arrival: an 11-year-old shooting victim and a 12-year-old suspect. The 11-year-old “suffered injuries on the scene,” according to the report. The investigation is still ongoing, and there is currently no additional information available. The shooting took place in Riverdale, which is about 13 miles south of Atlanta.

On its official Facebook page, the Clayton County Police Department announced the incident.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the shooting occurred near the Southern Regional Medical Center and on the same road where a man was discovered dead from gunshot wounds in October.

Another incident happened in Clayton County on November 30, this time involving a 12-year-old kid who was shot in the face. The youngster was brought to the hospital for treatment of his wound, and his status was described as serious but stable at the time.

During the event, which was reported as a domestic violence incident, a police officer and two ladies were shot and killed. A third police officer was hurt as well.

Following reports of shootings, police officers arrived on the location on November 30. When authorities arrived, they were met with gunshots as they attempted to help the boy and a woman.

Chief Kevin Roberts of the Clayton County Police Department claimed the injured youngster assisted police officers in finding the shooting suspect in a house during a press conference following the event. The suspect is apprehended. This is a condensed version of the information.