After an 11-year-old neighbor called 911, a 2-year-old boy stuck on a roof was rescued.

The fast thinking of an 11-year-old girl saved the life of a two-year-old toddler who was stuck on the roof of a house in North Carolina.

When she saw the child in peril, the girl alerted emergency officials.

Elaysha Wright was playing near her Jacksonville, North Carolina, house on Saturday when she noticed her neighbor’s two-year-old boy on the rooftop. “We were simply playing outside when we saw the boy on the roof, and I didn’t have my phone with me, so I advised my buddy to call 911,” the girl told The New York Times.

Elaysha walked inside her house after alerting the emergency officials to inform her father, Rodreka Wright. When they rushed outdoors, they heard sirens.

According to Jacksonville police spokeswoman Beth Purcell, firefighters used a ladder to retrieve the child off the roof. The child was not hurt.

The police did not say how the toddler got onto the roof. According to Rodreka, one of the house’s two windows was slightly ajar, and the youngster would have climbed onto the roof via it.

It was also unclear whether the child’s parents were present. However, a 22-year-old male named Justin Alexander Tueros was charged with misdemeanor and child abuse in connection with the incident, according to police.

Tueros was not arrested, but he was issued a citation. On Nov. 30, he will appear in Onslow County District Court. The cops made no mention of his relationship with the youngster.

People in the area applauded the girl for acting quickly. “When this amazing young lady saw the infant on the roof, she immediately dialed 911. Police were called, and they were able to spare the baby from major damage or death. Debbie Howell, a neighborhood resident, told The Daily News, “This kind young woman deserves recognition for her brave acts.”

Rodreka said that his daughter had began the “bring this kid to safety” process first. “All she could think about was preventing the youngster from falling. He said, “We just left it at that and praised her excellent work.”