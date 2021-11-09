After a’monster find’ on his plate, a Wetherspoons customer was informed he’should be ashamed.’

While eating a Wetherspoons pub lunch, a college student claimed to have discovered “the biggest chip ever seen,” but others are skeptical.

On Friday afternoon, Harry Tayler, 22, couldn’t stop himself from photographing his gigantic potato chip while eating a wrap and burger at The Old Swanne Inne in Evesham, Worcestershire.

He claimed the chip measured a huge 13.4 INCHES in length, dismissing claims that he fabricated it.

The chuckling punter pans his camera across the entire length of the “beast” in Harry’s Facebook image, before his smirking companion stares down the lens and declares, “It’s the biggest chip I’ve ever seen.”

Over 100 people reacted to Harry’s perplexing remark, with stunned followers rushing to the comments to congratulate him on his “monster” find.

He was compelled to defend his discovery after enraged fellow fries fans questioned how the chip could have been sliced from a single spud and claimed he’d bitten the ends off two chips and linked them on either side.

Harry retorted angrily to claims that he “should be ashamed,” stating, “Of course it’s genuine, grow up,” before dismissing another skeptic, saying, “If you can’t accept the fact that my chip is bigger than yours, please leave.”

He’s now boasted that he showed stunned ‘Spoons workers the discovery and felt guilty eating it, so he saved it for last – but that the super-sized chip really tasted fine in the end.

Harry expressed his thoughts as follows: “My friend and I were just looking for a pint and some food. I didn’t notice until a few minutes after I started eating that it was b****y big, and then I said to myself, “It’s b****y massive.”

“As Connor in the video shows, we were both shocked at the time. We took measurements using an app on his phone. It was a lot of fun.

“We saved it for last because I felt bad about eating it. We even showed the ‘Spoons employee, who was both astonished and amused. It was also delicious!” Some people were skeptical, while others were convinced.” According to Harry’s post: “Evesham Wetherspoons The Old Swan Inn is a historic inn in the town of Swansea” The summary comes to a conclusion.”