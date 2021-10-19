After allegedly using a fake COVID vaccination card, an NHL player has been suspended without pay.

After reportedly submitting a false COVID-19 immunization card, the National Hockey League (NHL) has suspended Evander Kane of the San Jose Sharks without pay.

Kane won’t be able to play again until at least November 30, and he won’t be paid during that time. Kane will be paid about $1.7 million less than he would have been for playing games, with the money going to the NHL’s Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund instead.

While the league has not confirmed that Kane was punished for submitting forged documents, many sites, including the Associated Press, reported earlier this month that Kane was being investigated for allegedly submitting a forged card. After conducting an investigation, the NHL announced it was unable to corroborate domestic abuse charges against Kane.

“The National Hockey League today announced that San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane has been suspended without pay for 21 regular-season games for an established violation of, and lack of compliance with, the NHL/NHLPA COVID-19 Protocol,” the NHL stated in a statement. “The forfeited money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund under the rules of the Collective Bargaining Agreement.” “Kane will be ineligible to participate prior to San Jose’s game against the New Jersey Devils on November 30,” the statement stated. “The NHL also revealed today that its investigation into charges of domestic abuse leveled against Kane by his former wife, Deanna, was unable to be proved.” In a statement released through the National Hockey League Players’ Association, Kane apologized to his “teammates, the San Jose Sharks organization, and all Sharks supporters,” admitting he had broken “the NHL COVID regulations” without addressing the allegedly counterfeit immunization card.

“I made a mistake,” Kane admitted, “which I genuinely regret and accept responsibility for.” “I will continue to participate in therapy during my suspension to help me make better decisions in the future. When my ban is complete, I intend to return to the ice with zeal, commitment, and a passion for the game.” The San Jose Sharks were contacted by Washington Newsday for comment.

Making, buying, distributing, or attempting to use counterfeit US vaccination cards—which feature the CDC logo—is illegal under federal law.