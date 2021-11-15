After allegedly threatening people at a COVID vaccine clinic for children, a man was arrested.

On Saturday, a Kansas man was arrested after a parent and their child claimed he swung a stick at them as they attempted to enter a vaccine clinic.

According to the Lawrence Police Department, the man was arrested for aggravated assault early Saturday morning.

According to the Kansas Reflector, the 40-year-old guy, Justin Paul Spiehs, is a well-known anti-mask demonstrator in the area. According to the article, he has demonstrated outside of Lawrence Public Schools buildings, where children are required to wear masks.

On Saturday, an incident occurred at a middle school when a local health agency was called.