After allegedly stabbing a baby boy to death with a railroad spike, a homeless woman has been charged with murder.

According to authorities, the 35-year-old has been charged with murder.

Saturday evening was the time of the incident. The New Orleans Police Department was notified about the crime shortly before 6.30 p.m. ET when a witness in the city’s 7th ward noticed Angelyc Seely, 35, pulling a bicycle trailer down Columbus and North Broad streets with a baby’s inert body inside, according to NOLA.com.

The infant was found dead inside the trailer with serious cuts to his stomach, neck, and chest when emergency responders arrived. The body of the newborn was cleansed and blanketed. The infant had been deceased for some time, according to emergency responders, according to the outlet.

Inside the trailer, officers discovered a railroad spike converted into a blade, according to officers. The sword had dried blood on it. Seely is said to have admitted to officers that she is the mother of the child.

The woman was brought to the hospital when officials found tiny incisions on her neck, according to court filings. The mother claimed police she slashed herself up with scissors because she was supposed to “go” with her son but “things went wrong and she failed,” according to police.

Seely was being jailed on a $500,000 bond after being charged with second-degree murder.

Witnesses said WWL-TV that Seely appeared dazed as she dragged the bicycle trailer containing her son’s remains and that she didn’t struggle when police arrived.

“We were on our way to the hair store and to pick up some seafood when we saw the young lady pass by on her bicycle with a stroller and didn’t think much of it, but then we noticed a bunch of flies and thought, ‘Wait a minute,’” a passerby, Donna Banks, told the source.

“I didn’t really see the baby, but the person who did was so devastated that I knew she wasn’t lying about it,” Banks continued.

The infant’s exact age was not released, although police said he was less than a year old.