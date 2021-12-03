After allegedly shooting and killing his wife and two adult children, a Florida man dials 911.

A 57-year-old man was arrested after his wife and two adult children were allegedly shot numerous times inside their Florida home.

After receiving a call from William Broyles on Wednesday morning, deputies responded to a residence in Callahan. The man dialed 911 and explained that he had shot his wife and two children. When the officers came, Broyles was waiting for them in the driveway.

Inside the residence, they discovered three victims with gunshot wounds.

Broyles is accused of shooting his 57-year-old wife, Candace, in their living room early Wednesday morning. Cora, his 27-year-old daughter, was shot many times in her bedroom by him. The father then forced open his son Aaron’s bedroom door and shot him. Aaron is 28 years old. Broyles bought a new rifle and shot his son again, according to Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper.

Leeper told WJXT that later on, “he told us that he shot each victim many times just to make sure they didn’t suffer.”

The suspect has no history of domestic violence or anger disorders, according to investigators.

“When you consider the circumstances around why we believe it occurred, it’s clear that it was a stupid crime. When questioned why he didn’t just shoot himself, he replied he was too afraid, which is absurd given what he had just done “According to NBC News, Leeper said.

Three counts of second-degree murder have been filed against Broyles. In a green smock worn by inmates on suicide watch, he appeared in front of a court on Thursday morning. Broyles is being jailed without bail and is scheduled to return to court on December 21.

Broyles was the music director of the Presbyterian Church of Hodges Boulevard.

“We are heartbroken for the church, Bill’s remaining family, and the community as a whole. We respectfully request that you keep the Broyles family, our church family, and Bill in your prayers as a result of this tragedy “In a statement, the church added.