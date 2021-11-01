After allegedly saying George Floyd “got what he deserved,” a judge was removed from office.

After being accused of discriminatory behavior and workplace misconduct, an Alabama court has removed a judge from office.

The Alabama Court of Appeals, which consists of nine members, issued a unanimous decision expressing its displeasure with Talladega County Probate Judge Randy Jinks’ actions.

The court’s decision came after a days-long hearing in which Jinks made racist and misogynistic remarks, including that George Floyd “got what he deserved.” Floyd was shot and killed by a Minneapolis cop in May 2020.

During racial justice protests, Jinks allegedly called Floyd “just another thug” and muttered the n-word when referring to Black people, according to court filings.

According to the lawsuit, Jinks told a deputy clerk that Black people receive benefits and welfare “because of the color of their skin” that are not available to white people.

According to court papers, Jinks denied most of the allegations leveled against him, blaming coworkers for listening in on conversations and misinterpreting humor.

Jinks was suspended earlier this year after the state’s Judicial Inquiry Commission produced a 78-page paper detailing 100 or more complaints of misbehavior against him.

Jinks was initially elected in 2018 and started office the next year despite not having a legal degree.

The court ruled that after seeing a new car acquired by the probate office’s single Black employee, Jinks remarked: “I’ve seen that vehicle. I can’t even — I’m a judge, and I can’t buy even a Mercedes. What exactly are you doing here, selling drugs?” The court also determined that Jinks inappropriately attempted to help a woman gain an early release from a jail sentence issued in a neighboring county.

Jinks has rejected the charges, and his lawyer has issued a statement to the media claiming that his comments were taken “totally out of context” and interpreted in a way that made Jinks look as horrible as possible. The Alabama Supreme Court can hear an appeal of the decision.

Talladega County is located east of Birmingham and has a population of around 80,000 people. Jinks’ responsibilities under state law included overseeing county elections and handling probate matters such as wills. Probate judges are not required by state law to be attorneys.

In 1986, Jinks was elected to the Talladega County Commission after spending six years on the staff of former Rep.