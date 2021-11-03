After allegedly laceing dinner with sleeping pills, the father allegedly strangles his 9-year-old son and his wife.

A guy in India is accused of killing his wife and their 9-year-old kid after dosing their dinner with sleeping pills.

The incident was discovered after the accused, who lived in the eastern state of Odisha, told his brother-in-law about it. He also allegedly tried but failed to commit suicide with a knife, according to The New Indian Express.

According to the police, the accused, Abanti Mangaraj, strangled his wife and child to death after they fell asleep after dinner.

Swarnalata Mangaraj, the deceased woman, was identified, but the child’s name was not given.

When his brother-in-law heard the information about the murders, he attempted to contact Abanti, but he did not return his calls. His brother-in-law subsequently contacted the police, and the culprit was apprehended in Ashok Nagar in Bhubaneswar, the state capital.

Abanti had been married to his wife for 11 years, according to the police. He was, nevertheless, despondent as a result of his debt.

“According to the initial investigation, Abanti killed his wife and son over a financial dispute. He was apprehended after a scientific team went to the scene to gather evidence “According to The New Indian Express, senior police officer Umashankar Dash stated.

According to Dash, the accused acknowledged to strangling his wife and son to death.

“However, we have yet to determine the motive and circumstances that led to his committing the horrible murder,” he continued.

An inquiry into the incident is presently underway. It’s yet unknown what charges will be brought against the defendant.

“The family had lived in the Kalinga Nagar area for many years before moving to their new home 7-8 months ago. We’ve heard that the accused (Avanti) drank alcohol on a regular basis, and we believe he committed the crime while inebriated “Odisha TV received information from a neighbor. According to family sources, the accused had a strained relationship with his relatives.

After being separated from his wife, a father in India murdered his 8-year-old daughter before killing himself last month. The man was from Tamil Nadu, a state in southern India. After he lost his job during the COVID-19 shutdown in the country, his relationship with his wife apparently deteriorated.

If you’re thinking about suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline for free, confidential counseling. Call 1-800-273-8255. The. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.