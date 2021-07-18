After allegedly killing his mother and injuring his father, a 14-year-old was discovered ‘covered in blood.’

A 14-year-old child was arrested on Friday after allegedly stabbing his mother to death and critically injuring his father at their Fremont, California home.

Officers responded to a stabbing report at a residence at Paseo Padre Parkway and Fremont Boulevard around 12:33 a.m. Friday. According to a news release from the Fremont Police Department, they discovered an unconscious woman and a conscious guy inside the house with several stab wounds.

The woman was given trauma care by first responders, but she died at the spot. The victim was rushed to a hospital with significant injuries and has since been stabilized, according to authorities.

Officers were able to speak with the man, and they discovered that the suspect was the two victims’ 14-year-old son, whose identity will not be released since he is a minor.

According to the news statement, a homeowner noticed a youngster “covered in blood” nearly a mile away from the scene after a 30-minute search.

Officers arrived quickly and safely apprehended him.

The identity of the deceased woman and the injured guy were also not released by the police to allow the family to make due notifications.

According to KTVU, all of the victims’ family members refused to speak about the couple and their son.

While the investigation is ongoing, police are being tight-lipped about the possible motive.

The outlet described Fremont Police Sgt. Ricardo Cortes as adding, “Why this occurred, how this transpired, and what truly took place.”

The Newark and Union City Police Departments assisted with the investigation.

“We would like to thank the Newark and Union City Police Departments for their further assistance, and we ask that community members respect the privacy of the family, adjacent neighbors, and anyone else who may be affected by this extremely unfortunate incident,” Fremont police said in a statement.

Anyone with information regarding the event is encouraged to call the Fremont Police Department’s investigative section at 510-790-6900, text Report FREMONTPD followed by your message to 888-777, or submit an anonymous tip online at local.nixle.com/tip/alert/6216337.