After allegedly kicking a student, a Kansas state lawmaker receives a year of probation and is barred from using social media.

After pleading guilty to three minor criminal charges of violence on Monday, a Kansas state senator will serve a year on probation.

After being accused of kicking a high school kid in the testicles in April, Republican Mark Samsel negotiated an agreement with a local prosecutor. Samsel had “rude, disrespectful, or angry” exchanges with two high school students, according to the prosecutor at the time. Samsel had manhandled and kicked one of the pupils in the testicles, according to one of the students.

According to court filings, the students are both minors and are only identified by their initials.

Samsel claimed on Facebook in August that “severe” stress had triggered “an isolated episode of mania with psychotic symptoms” in a high school classroom in his hometown of Wellsville, Kansas.

The congressman apologized for his behavior in court, adding, “I never wanted to injure anyone.”

For the offenses, Samsel has been sentenced to a year of probation and has promised not to use social media for personal gain during that period. He is also prohibited from contacting the students, and his substitute teaching license has been revoked. In addition, the lawmaker is undergoing mental health care.

According to Kansas law, disorderly conduct is defined as “participating in loud conduct that is reasonably likely to create alarm, wrath, or resentment in others.” With a possible punishment of 30 days in county jail and a fine of up to $500, it is a less serious crime than battery. The battery charge carries a maximum penalty of six months in prison and a $1,000 fine.

On the three disorderly conduct offenses, Franklin County Magistrate Judge Kevin Kimball sentenced Samsel to a total of 90 days in jail, but that term was deferred in lieu of probation. He also sentenced Samsel to pay $263 in fees related to his arrest and legal proceedings.

After the hearing, which was held through Zoom, county prosecutor Brandon Jones was unavailable by phone.

Samsel was seen talking about suicide, God, and sex in a boisterous classroom in videos taken by kids on April 28 and provided by a parent. Samsel claimed he only “demonstrated a kick” for one boy who had disrupted class, according to the deputy’s affidavit. This is a condensed version of the information.