After allegedly harassing Gigi Hadid and her mother outside her Pennsylvania home, Zayn Malik pleads no contest.

Outside the Hadid family’s Pennsylvania home, singer Zayn Malik allegedly harassed his girlfriend, model Gigi Hadid, and her mother, reality TV star Yolanda Hadid.

Malik pleaded guilty to four summary counts of harassment on Wednesday. The plea implies he will accept the judge’s sentence of 90 days probation for each count.

In addition, he was ordered to attend an anger management class and a domestic violence program. Malik’s probation could be lifted if he stays out of trouble for six months.

According to court filings, the former One Direction member seized Yolanda Hadid and pushed her against a dresser while insulting her and telling her to “keep away from [his]f——-g daughter” on September 29. Khai is Malik and Gigi Hadid’s 13-month-old daughter.

According to criminal charges filed in Bucks County, the singer instructed his girlfriend to “strap on some f——-g balls and protect your partner against your f——-g mother in my house.”

According to court documents, Malik also attempted to assault a man in the house, whom TMZ identified as security guard John McMahon.

Malik is not allowed to contact Yolanda Hadid or McMahon, according to the judge.

Malik accepted the punishment, which will include nearly a year of probation, but he refused to confess responsibility.

Malik has denied striking Yolanda, but has stated that he “decided to not contest charges originating from an incident I had with a family member of my partner who entered our home when my girlfriend was away several weeks earlier.”

The 28-year-old said he consented to the plea in order to create “a location where private family matters aren’t thrust on the international stage for everybody to poke and pick apart.”

On Thursday, Malik tweeted, “As you all know, I am a private person, and I very much want to establish a secure and private atmosphere for my daughter to grow up in.”

“This was and should be a private affair, but there appears to be division for the time being, despite my efforts to restore us to a calm family setting that will allow me to co-parent my children.” This is a condensed version of the information.