After allegedly fatally stabbing her twin sister, a Texas teen tries CPR on her.

According to police, a Texas teen boy has been charged with murder after reportedly stabbing his twin sister to death.

Following an emergency call in the early hours of Wednesday, Harris County Sheriff’s deputies arrived to a residence in Katy. Meghan Elliott, 17, was found dead in her bedroom with stab wounds, and her twin brother, Benjamin Elliott, was performing CPR on her in an attempt to revive her, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

According to Click 2 Houston, Benjamin was identified as a suspected suspect and apprehended at the site.

According to investigators, the siblings’ parents were sleeping at the time of the occurrence. Benjamin, according to authorities, dialed 911 after the fatal stabbing.

Gonzalez tweeted, “The suspected suspect, also 17, is believed to be the female’s twin sibling.” “The male has been apprehended. He continued, “The female has been pronounced deceased on the site.”

According to ABC 13, Benjamin was charged with homicide and put into the Harris County jail on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the authorities, there were no signs of a fight at the scene, and the knife used in the stabbing was recovered. The motive for the murder, however, has yet to be discovered by the detectives.

Officials stated that they attempted to search the house following the tragedy, but the victim’s parents objected.

“The 17-year-parents old’s informed us they didn’t grant us permission to search the house, which is one of the reasons we’ve been out here so long. Deputy Thomas Gilliland, who arrived to the scene, said, “We had to get a warrant drawn out and executed.”

The twins, who normally kept to themselves, appeared to be in a nice relationship, according to neighbors.

A neighbor told Click2 Houston, “They were amazing neighbors, courteous and quiet and absolutely no problems.”

