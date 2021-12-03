After allegedly bringing a loaded gun to recess, a second-grader was suspended.

For allegedly bringing a loaded gun to school, a second grader in North Carolina was reportedly punished for a year.

According to CBC’s affiliate WBTV, the W.H. Knuckles Elementary School pupil, whose name has not been released, showed the gun to a classmate during recess, who then reported it to a teacher.

According to a Robeson County Schools representative, the instructor eventually confiscated the rifle after being informed of the weapon. The gun, which was apparently loaded but had no ammunition in the chamber, was also reported to the school resource officer.

There are no information on how the toddler got his hands on the gun.

The Lumberton Police Department, the school district, and the primary school were all contacted for comment by the Washington Newsday.

This is the seventh time, according to WBTV, that a pupil from the school system has taken a pistol to class. This is at least the second time this year that a loaded gun has been discovered at a Robeson County primary school.

According to WBTV, a teacher discovered a revolver in a bag belonging to a pupil at Tanglewood Elementary School during snack time in October.

The student’s relative allegedly gave him the wrong suitcase, but the pistol was never seen by the student. Later, the relative was charged with having a weapon on school grounds.

Weapons have been found from various school campuses across the country in recent months, as parents become increasingly concerned about gun violence in schools. Ethan Crumbley, 15, fatally shot four of his classmates and injured seven more at Oxford High School in Michigan on Tuesday.

The boy had two videos on his phone and a journal in which he expressed his wish to shoot up his school and kill students, and he used a rifle that his father had purchased on November 26.

According to authorities, Crumbley was transferred to the Oakland County jail and charged as an adult due to the seriousness of the act. According to Oakland County prosecutor Karen D. McDonald, the youngster is charged with terrorism and first-degree murder. Crumbley could be sentenced to life in prison if convicted of those charges.

