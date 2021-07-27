After allegedly being killed in an occult ritual, the body of a 3-year-old was discovered buried in the forest.

After several villagers told police of a potential human sacrifice in the region, police exhumed the child’s body from a village near Agra, a city in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday night. According to India Today, investigators are now attempting to determine the child’s identity.

The body of the infant was transported to be autopsied in order to identify the exact cause of death. Police have filed a report and begun an investigation based on the preliminary information they have gathered.

“After getting information from the people, police arrived at the location and dug the area. The body of a three-year-old boy was later discovered buried,” said Ashok Venkat, superintendent of police, according to Hindustan Times.

Villagers reported seeing four people, one of them was a woman, visiting the location to perform occult rites. Villagers reportedly recovered a knife, spade, and other tools thought to be used for witchcraft before the child’s body was discovered.

Police, on the other hand, stated that the potential of human sacrifice could only be determined after an inquiry.

“The identify of the infant has yet to be determined. The perpetrators are also unnamed and on the run, however some residents are said to have seen them. Muniraj G, senior superintendent of police, was reported in India Today as saying, “We are trying to contact eyewitnesses in order to find the perpetrators.”

Occult activities continue to kill individuals in India, according to an India Today article. As of 2018, 52 people had died as a result of such rites, according to the country’s National Crime Records Bureau, which began collecting separate data on human sacrifice in 2014. According to reports, the majority of the casualties were youngsters. In addition, between 2014 and 2016, 425 people perished as a result of witchcraft.

A 5-year-old child from the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh was reportedly slashed to death as part of an occult ritual sacrifice earlier this month. After the girl’s parents reported her missing, the inquiry began. In connection with the incident, police arrested a woman and her daughter. The accused, who were the victim’s neighbors, confessed to cutting the child’s throat and dumping her body in a sewer during interrogation. A sorcerer had encouraged them to conduct the human sacrifice in order to locate a buried wealth, according to the investigation.