After allegedly being kicked out of a frat party, a UNH student’s body was discovered in the woods.

Authorities verified that the body of a missing University of Hampshire student was discovered utilizing a K-9 and thermal drone after the young man was reportedly booted out of a frat party after a dispute.

According to ABC station WMUR-TV, the body of Vincenzo Lirosi, 22, was discovered in a wooded area off Coe Drive in Durham, New Hampshire, on Sunday afternoon. Before he went missing, Lirosi had been drinking with buddies at a fraternity party. “Though this is not the end we all had hoped for,” Durham Police Chief Rene Kelley stated, “we are pleased that we were able to locate Vincenzo and provide some closure to his family.” To determine the cause and manner of death, an autopsy will be performed.

Jordan Blanchard, a friend of Lirosi’s, told the outlet that he was at the fraternity party with the victim when Lirosi got into a fight and was thrown out. Lirosi’s involvement in a fight was “uncharacteristic,” according to Blanchard.

“This is his first fight,” Blanchard added, adding that Lirosi “ran into the woods” when the fight was broken up. Other partygoers alerted Blanchard that Lirosi was observed heading to a marshy area that students frequently used as a shortcut into school grounds. Lirosi went missing around 3 a.m. on Saturday, and his body was discovered at 1.20 p.m. on Sunday.

“Authorities continue to investigate cause of death but at this moment it’s not believed to be suspicious,” the University of Hampshire said in a statement after Lirosi’s death was confirmed. Students and teachers have also been offered counseling by the university, which recognizes that “a sudden loss generates a range of reactions, including shock and disbelief.”

Durham police requested for the public’s assistance in finding the UNH student on Saturday. Authorities stated Lirosi did not have a phone or identification with him at the time. According to the local daily The Portsmouth Herald, a helicopter was also dispatched to assist in the search. In addition to local police, Kelley said Saturday that canine units and Fish and Game officials assisted with the hunt.